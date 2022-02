The Cincinnati Bengals have signed nine players to the offseason roster, the team announced Tuesday. They are as follows.

—CB John Brannon

—QB Jake Browning

—C Lamont Gaillard

—S Trayvon Henderson

—HB Elijah Holyfield

—TE Thaddeus Moss (Practice Squad/Injured list)

—DE Noah Spence

—TE Scotty Washington

—WR Pooka Williams

All nine finished the season on the Bengals’ practice squad.