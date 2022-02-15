Positive Joe Burrow injury update

Sunday’s Super Bowl loss was a tough pill to swallow, but it could have been much worse for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the second half, Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury but was able to finish the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Ian Rapoport says the injury is just a sprain and won’t require surgery.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl that won't require surgery, sources say, based on initial tests. He’ll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn’t drastically alter his offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2022

Rapoport’s report does make it sound like there will be some extended rehab ahead, though one would think Burrow should be good to go when OTAs begin in several months.

Had it been worse than just a sprain, Burrow could have been looking at a second straight offseason of rehabbing a knee injury after he did so last year following his ACL tear late in the 2020 season.

While winning Sunday would have been wonderful, so too is not having to worry about another major knee injury to a guy with as bright of a future of any NFL quarterback, if not the brightest.

Now, we get to look forward to Burrow’s first real NFL offseason. Remember, COVID-19 wiped out most of his rookie year offseason. Then the ACL tear knocked out much of his 2021 offseason.

Imagine what this offense is capable of with a full offseason together and an improved offensive line.