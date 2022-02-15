 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Positive Joe Burrow injury update

A major bullet dodged in the Bengals’ final game of the 2021 season.

By Jason Marcum
Sunday’s Super Bowl loss was a tough pill to swallow, but it could have been much worse for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the second half, Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury but was able to finish the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Ian Rapoport says the injury is just a sprain and won’t require surgery.

Rapoport’s report does make it sound like there will be some extended rehab ahead, though one would think Burrow should be good to go when OTAs begin in several months.

Had it been worse than just a sprain, Burrow could have been looking at a second straight offseason of rehabbing a knee injury after he did so last year following his ACL tear late in the 2020 season.

While winning Sunday would have been wonderful, so too is not having to worry about another major knee injury to a guy with as bright of a future of any NFL quarterback, if not the brightest.

Now, we get to look forward to Burrow’s first real NFL offseason. Remember, COVID-19 wiped out most of his rookie year offseason. Then the ACL tear knocked out much of his 2021 offseason.

Imagine what this offense is capable of with a full offseason together and an improved offensive line.

