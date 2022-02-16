Bengals News (2/16): Super Bowl window is open wide

Super Bowl Bengals Begin Offseason Script Revisions Celebrating '21 Blockbuster

The Rocky Bengals, coming so close to becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl after finishing in last place the previous three seasons. The Field of Dream Bengals, who played a ghostly Super Bowl in which they came within 85 seconds of winning Super Bowl LVI by the same score they lost their last Super Bowl 33 years ago, 20-16. The Hoosiers Bengals, who got to the Super Bowl winning their last two games with buzzer-beaters and another one when their defense staged a picket fence in front of the end zone with 12 seconds left.

Bengals Fans, Thank You From Katie Blackburn

2021 started with the tag line "Rule the Jungle" and evolved into "Rule It All". To bring this vision to life, it took extraordinary amounts of hard work, passion and belief by the players, coaches as well as by our staff and each and every one of you.

Cincinnati Bengals assistant Al Golden will become Notre Dame's new defensive coordinator, agreeing to a three-year deal, sources say

Golden is a longtime college head coach who gives first-year coach Marcus Freeman a veteran sounding board. Golden spent 10 years as a college head coach from 2006 to 2015, going 59-59 during stints at Temple and Miami, and brings reputation as an impactful recruiter in the Northeast.

NFL news: Joe Burrow won't need surgery on sprained knee

There's a spot of good news for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as he and his teammates continue to recover from their Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burrow will be able to avoid surgery for the knee sprain he sustained during the game.

Zac Taylor Brought the Bengals to the Super Bowl. But Is That Enough?

Before the game-deciding play of Super Bowl LVI, Sean McVay knew Aaron Donald would be the one to finish things. How? Well, largely because he understood what the star pass rusher is capable of—and what the Bengals’ alignment meant.

Rally to be held at Washington Park to honor Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday but the city and the team's fans continue to be proud of their hometown team. On Monday evening, thousands gathered at Paul Brown Stadium to welcome home the Bengals from Los Angeles.

NFL: Can we please stop saying Bengals ignored their O-line?

If I had a dollar for every Twitter comment, story response or radio show question the past few weeks that included something about the Cincinnati Bengals "ignoring" the offensive line last offseason, well ... I'd be writing to you from somewhere warmer than suburban Chicago.

Bengals Sign Nine Practice Squad Players to Offseason Roster

The Bengals today signed the following nine players to the offseason roster. All nine finished the season the team's Practice Squad.

Around the league

Mike McCarthy discusses 'narratives' surrounding his Cowboys future: 'I never once felt that I was not going to be the head coach moving forward'

"I never once felt that I was not going to be the head coach moving forward and, frankly, I've been at this long enough that's all I'm focused on," McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm the leader of this football team, and I'm about winning, and that's all I've ever focused on, and that's all I ever will focus on…

Vikings finalizing deal to hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as new head coach

The Vikings are finalizing their deal to hire the Rams offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. An official announcement is expected soon and O'Connell's press conference is planned for Thursday, Rapoport added.

NFL's biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Bills, Chiefs and 49ers top the list

Mixing supreme confidence with natural athleticism and rare processing speed, Joe Burrow makes anything feel possible. I mean, this cat just carried the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second NFL season. Re-read that sentence -- it's astounding. You gonna doubt that man?

2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Chiefs, Broncos hit the jackpot

Super Bowl LVI's in the books, ending the longest season in NFL history. How did the new guys perform in the expanded 285-game slate? Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook are taking a division-by-division look at each team's rookie class, providing grades and analysis on Year 1 production. Shook examines the AFC West below.