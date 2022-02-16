Bengals extend Zac Taylor through 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals today announce a contract extension for head coach Zac Taylor. The extension runs through the 2026 season.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported last week that Taylor was expected to sign an extension sometime after the Super Bowl. Sure enough, the team wasted little time sealing the deal.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Now entering his fourth year in Cincinnati, Taylor is fresh off of winning three of his first four playoff games and a Super Bowl appearance. He’s the first Bengals coach to win a playoff game and get to the Super Bowl since the late Sam Wyche.

Taylor achieved his first winning season and AFC North title in 2021 with his quarterback Joe Burrow able to play an entire season with a competent team surrounding him for the first time. His 10-7 record from this year boosts his overall regular season record to 16-32-1. He still has much work to do boosting that to above .500, but the jump from worst to first in the division was impressive to say the least.

While Taylor’s first two years were rough, his team was a few plays from winning Super Bowl LVI and completing one of the greatest three-year turnarounds in professional sports with a championship. He’s definitely earned more time leading this team, as it’s clearly headed in the right direction.