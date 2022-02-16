The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: On-season

The Cincinnati Bengals’ season is over. We’re here to talk about it on the Orange and Black Insider. John and Anthony break down the turning points of the Super Bowl LVI loss and what may be ahead in free agency for the team.
The duo also examines the contract extension for Zac Taylor that was announced on Wednesday. Join us for the live show, or else download it on your favorite streamer afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...