Bengals News (2/17): Zac Taylor gets his extension

City Rallies For Bengals One Final Time In A Special Season As Mike Brown Reflects

Mike Brown, who advised his father to put the Bengals in Cincinnati in the 1960s and decided to keep them here in the 1990s, has used the 2020s to welcome a new quarterback and a new generation of fans and that's what he did Wednesday at a Washington Park rally honoring the This Is Us Bengals.

Quick Hits: Zac Taylor On Extension, Protecting Burrow And Praising Bates

"I'm excited for everybody. I feel like the future is bright," Taylor Zoomed with the media. "There's a lot to build on. There's a lot of people that were a big part of this season. Some will get the praise and some won't because they're behind the scenes."

Bengals owner Mike Brown: Joe Burrow is 'tough as nails, we want to do some things to help him'

The star quarterback was sacked 70 times this season, including playoffs, third-most since the 1970 NFL merger. In four postseason games, he was sacked an NFL-record 19 times, including seven times in Super Bowl LVI.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals invest in protection for Joe Burrow, Falcons trade Calvin Ridley and go WR

Welcome to NFL DRAFT SEASON. It's here. Full speed ahead. The Bengals have to pick an offensive lineman in Round 1, right? Essentially, yes. And this draft season is more fascinating than others in the recent past because we don't have even close to a consensus as to who will be the No. 1 overall pick, and the quarterback class is one giant enigma.

Here's why the Bengals should not draft an offensive lineman with their 1st round pick

Quarterback Joe Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, going down 51 times in 16 regular-season starts. He was sacked another 19 times in the four postseason games, third most in NFL history. The seven sacks in the Super Bowl tied an NFL mark, too. But the Cincinnati Bengals should not select an offensive lineman with their first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wait, what?

Zac Taylor Explains Why Bengals Went With Samaje Perine Over Joe Mixon During Final Plays of Super Bowl LVI

There have been plenty of questions about the Bengals' decision to put veteran Samaje Perine in the game ahead of Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon on their final drive of Super Bowl LVI. Mixon was healthy, but was on the bench for key 3rd and 4th-and-1 plays that ultimately ended the game.

