Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson praises Bengals team and fans

With the Super Bowl making its long-awaited return to Los Angeles iconic wrestler and actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’, Johnson gave a Hollywood-style introduction to both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on the field before the kickoff of Super Bowl 56 last Sunday.

Taking in the fan reaction and watching the Bengals battle the Rams in a game they fell short in a 23-20 loss, ‘The Rock’ only had positive things to say about Cincinnati’s fan base and team.

“I didn’t know until I got to the stadium that day, but the NFL shared with me that the Bengals were technically the HOME TEAM,” he wrote on Instagram. “And let me tell ya something, that Bengal fan base TRAVELS GREAT. When I announced their team, the roof blew off the stadium. So much respect and love to the BENGALS for leaving it all on the field. They are the real f****** deal and no doubt will come back stronger, wiser and even better next season.”

Johnson, a California native, played college football for the Miami Hurricanes and was a part of their 1991 National Championship team. Thus, his thoughts on the Bengals coming back stronger do come from the perspective of someone who understands what it takes to win.