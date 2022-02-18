Ja’Marr Chase goes from Offensive ROY to Raising Canes employee

The Cincinnati Bengals got a do-it-all athlete with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. From taking on the league's best cornerbacks to serving up extra crispy chicken tenders, Ja’Marr Chase can do it all.

While many thought it might have been a mistake to take him fifth overall, Chase has proven all his doubters wrong, and his character also speaks volumes.

That said, Chase worked with the Raising Canes team on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson, a suburb of Cincinnati, just days after he was in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl.

Imagine pulling up for some chicken stripes and meeting the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. For some, it was likely a thrilling experience. For Chase, he seemed to find the experience funny.

After all, it was apparently a place he’d been in love with since his alongside Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU. That said, let’s just say the Raising Canes founder is also a huge fan of his employee for a day.

“I’ve been a Chase fan ever since his record-breaking days at LSU. He’s one of the best receivers on the planet, and we’re proud to call him a Caniac. College All-American to professional All-Pro; it doesn’t get much better than that. We love surprising our customers – and our amazing crewmembers, too – with unexpected visitors, and we’re grateful Chase dropped by to thank his fans for their support throughout the season, “ Todd Graves, founder and co-CEO of Raising Canes, said via WLWT.

Since arriving in Cincinnati, a city that has numerous Canes locations, Chase has become a superstar. He led all rookie receivers in yards and was the best offensive rookie.

The connection that was established between Burrow and Chase was in full effect this season and hopefully will continue for the next decade.