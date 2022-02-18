Bengals rumored to be interested in Orlando Brown Jr.

A day after Mike Brown came out and said he wants to “help” quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals are rumored to be in the market for one of the best tackles in the game.

Bengals team president Mike Brown on QB Joe Burrow, per the team's website: "He's accurate, he's tough as nails. We want to do some things to help him." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 17, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs may not be able to re-sign massive left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. And if he is available, the Bengals’ front office has the cash to lure him to Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to show interest in OL Orlando Brown Jr, if he does in fact hit the open market, per source. — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) February 17, 2022

Brown has made the Pro Bowl three straight years after entering the league four years ago. He fell to the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2018 Draft due to a poor showing at the combine, but the Bengals’ coach at the time, Marvin Lewis, was still enamored by the son of one of his favorite former players. That means that Duke Tobin and company know very well what Brown Jr. is capable of doing.

Before the start of last season, Brown Jr., along with a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick, was traded to the Chiefs for the thirty-first pick in the 2021 Draft, and third-round, fourth-round, and fifth-round picks in the 2022 Draft. Now the Chiefs may have to move on due to their cap situation.

