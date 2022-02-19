Why the Bengals should sign Terron Armstead

In case you’re not on Twitter, one of the best Bengals analysts, Mike Santagata (@bengals_sans) temporarily converted his account into a Terron Armstead fan account. This is because he thinks the 6’5”, 304 pound tackle for the New Orleans Saints would fit perfectly on Cincinnati’s line.

Santagata joined our show to explain why. Here’s what he said:

“[Armstead is a] perfect scheme fit for the Bengals coming from the Saints. Maybe after Trent Williams, [he is] the best tackle at blocking reach blocks on wide zone and getting to the second level and throwing those guys around. [In terms of] the pass protection, [he is] very good on straight pass sets too.”

The SI analyst thinks Cincinnati should take advantage of this rare case of a top-tier linemen being available:

“There’s not many cases of a top-five left tackle hitting free agency, and with the Saints cap issues and the way they want to rebuild without a quarterback, I could easily see him hitting free agency. And if you’re the Bengals and you have the chance to get the elite of the elite at left tackle, I don’t see why you wouldn’t do that.”

Of course, the Bengals’ front office may be hesitant to invest so much in a player who turns 31 this summer and missed more than half of last season:

“The only thing is, durability and age are the concerns. Although, well, the age concern, I doubt the Rams are upset about signing [Andrew] Whitworth for more than a year. Durability, I think there’s a lot of luck that goes with injuries. This past year, he only played eight games, but two of that was because of COVID, and then he had a few injuries, which happens. He only missed three games in two years before that.”

Overall, Santagata thinks it is worth shelling out the cash for Armstead:

“My type of guy. Very fun to watch. Very good at every facet in the game. No real weaknesses, just worried about things that aren’t up to his control. His on-field play is stellar.”

You can watch Santagata’s analysis below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: