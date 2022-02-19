ESPN labels Bengals as best fit for Cowboys’ guard Connor Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals have one need that will go far above the rest this offseason, and that’s more depth and talent on the offensive line.

They selected Jonah Williams with their first-round pick two years ago but haven’t done much outside of second-round pick Jackson Carman and free agent signing Riley Reiff to strengthen the line.

The Bengals line was put at the forefront of Super Bowl coverage, and rightfully so after allowing nine sacks on quarterback phenom Joe Burrow in their Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Now, it is paramount to understand that the team will be getting back guard Reiff, but with Quinton Spain hitting free agency, signing a key lineman will be of utmost importance.

That said, in looking at the best potential fit for the top 50 NFL free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen listed the Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams as a perfect match for the Bengals.

Williams is just 24 and allowed just one sack last season, so the fit makes sense. Pro Football Focus gave Williams a 76.1, so he’s clearly a capable lineman. And, at just 24, Williams could be a long-term solution for Cincinnati’s line.

Here’s what Fowler and Bowen had to say.

Why it makes sense: With Quinton Spain hitting free agency, the Bengals could pair Williams with center Trey Hopkins and guard Jackson Carman, who should make a Year 2 jump. — Fowler Scheme fit: While we have some concerns on Williams’ overall power and ability to anchor, he upgrades the interior of the Bengals’ offensive line. A good fit for Zac Taylor’s outside zone run scheme, Williams also has the movement skills to mirror in pass pro. — Bowen

Williams would be a huge get for the Bengals and fill a hole that could be inevitable larger once Spain leaves and/or isn’t re-signed.