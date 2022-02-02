Bengals News (2/2): Year of the Tiger

Playoff Quote Board: Bengals On Guard At Right; Superman Sam; Two-Point Trent; McPherson Drops The Other Shoe

After allowing nine sacks against the Titans, the Bengals gave up only one sack in the 27-24 win over the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. There were many factors that went into the group's performance, including rotating second-year Hakeem Adeniji and rookie Jackson Carman at right guard.

Joe Burrow talks with Tom Brady on the Let's Go! Podcast ahead of Super Bowl LVI

Before Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, he spoke to quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ on the Let's Go! podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. Below are a few highlights of the old dog teaching the new 'cat' his tricks.

NFL odds, picks, line, spread, predictions for 2022 Super Bowl: Model eyeing under in Rams vs. Bengals

The Bengals and Rams needed comeback wins on last Sunday to advance to the 2022 Super Bowl. The Rams were down 10 points to the 49ers, while the Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to the Chiefs. Neither team hopes they're in that position in Super Bowl 56, but they've both shown the resiliency needed to bounce back. The Rams are listed as 4.5-point favorites in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Bengals, Zac Taylor could have gameplanned better for Chiefs

And for one half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Taylor played the part. Between the lack of aggressive play-calling and lack of physicality against an officiating crew known to avoid throwing flags, Taylor looked outmatched against Andy Reid and the Chiefs. The Bengals trailed 21-3 just 20 minutes into the game with only 82 yards to show for it.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

In February 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals searched for a head coach who could propel them back to the postseason and over the first-round exit rut. As many teams in need of coaches that cycle, the Bengals sought to capture the offensive magic Sean McVay brought to the Los Angeles Rams en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

Bengals Super Bowl: Cincinnati has the talent, cap space to become a dynasty

We have a tendency to think of the term “dynasty” in very narrow terms when it comes to sports. Specifically it refers solely to a team that dominates to such a level that they win the majority of championships over a given period. Personally, I think this sets the bar too high. We haven’t really evolved our vernacular to come up with a term for the teams that are extremely good over a long period, but might not win a bulk of championships.

Will Bengals right guard Jackson Carman start Super Bowl?

Spain told Carman he had been through everything Carman was going through. Getting demoted on the depth chart due to a slow start. Struggling to adjust to the NFL. Working to get back to your playing weight.

Bengals head to the Super Bowl in the Year of the Tiger : NPR

Each year of the Lunar New Year is represented by one of 12 animals with 2022 being the Year of the Tiger. That just happens to coincide with a Cincinnati Bengals playoff run that has the team in its first Super Bowl since 1989 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback. They got the Bengals to the NFL’s big game for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.

Boys makes Bengals buttons to raise money for Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund

Auggie Scribner, 9, purchased a button-making machine inspired by a school program that encourages students to make and sell products. As fans cheered Sunday watching Evan McPherson’s final field goal sail through the uprights, Auggie and his brother, Abe, hatched a plan to sell Bengals buttons with the help of neighborhood friends,. “We’ve been selling these pins for the Bengals to raise charity,” Auggie said. “It’s going to the Joe Burrow Appalachian and hunger charity. I just couldn’t believe what it would be like not having a house and stuff.”

Adam Jones says Steelers fans need to stay away from Bengals bandwagon

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the biggest bandwagons in recent memory right now as they head for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, which has even included some Pittsburgh Steelers fans hopping aboard.

Washington announces new team name: Washington Commanders

"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," co-owner and co-CEO Daniel Snyder said in a statement. "As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington."

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sues NFL, three teams alleging racist hiring practices

Former Miami head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three of its teams -- the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants -- alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and racial discrimination during the interview process with Denver and New York, as well as during his tenure with Miami.

Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery; Eagles QB expected to make full recovery by start of OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ will indeed undergo surgery to repair the injured ankle that nagged him down the stretch of the 2021 season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Hurts will have surgery today, per sources informed of the situation.

Jimmy Garoppolo looks toward future, says 49ers are working with him to find 'right destination'

That might not end up being guaranteed, at least if we're to believe Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers coach told reporters Tuesday there's still a chance Garoppolo returns to San Francisco in 2022, even with ﻿Trey Lance﻿ on the roster.