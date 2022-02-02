Hue Jackson suggests Browns incentivized losing

By now, you’ve probably seen the news of Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, as well as his allegations of being paid to tank by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Now, there’s another story of a coach being paid to lose.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach and Cincinnati Bengals assistant Hue Jackson had a rather polarizing coaching career in the Buckeye State.

Now the head coach at Grambling State, Jackson recently suggested on Twitter that the Browns incentivized losing during his time in Cleveland.

Trust me it was a good number! — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

It won’t stay hidden much longer. It can’t. Whats crazy is i tried to tell you all yet you didn’t want to listen because of all the losing involved. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

Jackson discussed this further in an interview with ESPN.

“Teams that win are just not the youngest team, not that the youngest teams can’t win, so I didn’t understand the process,” Jackson said. “I didn’t understand what the plan was, I asked for clarity because it did not talk about winning and losing until Year 3 and 4. So that told you right there that something wasn’t correct, but I still couldn’t understand it until I had the team that I had.”

Of course, the Browns have since responded by strongly denying these claims.

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. “Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

Because why should any of us have trouble believing the integrity of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.