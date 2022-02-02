Trey Hendrickson, C.J. Uzomah are DNPs in simulated Bengals injury report

We’re still a week and a half from Super Bowl 56, but the Cincinnati Bengals just released a simulated injury report as they prepare for the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, it featured two key Bengals unable to practice in defensive end Trey Hendrickson and tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Hendrickson, who was a superstar in the second half/overtime in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, is battling an illness of some kind, so hopefully he won’t be out for too long with whatever it is. Not having him would be a devastating loss for the Bengals defense against the Rams’ high-powered offense.

As for Uzomah, he’s recovering from what was reportedly an MCL sprain suffered early in that miraculous win at Arrowhead, which became even more improbable when he left in the first quarter after previously catching 13 passes in narrow wins over the Raiders and Titans.

Not having Uzomah as a threat over the middle did make it easier for the Chiefs to defend the Bengals’ high-powered offense, but it sounds like there’s a real chance he could play in the Super Bowl against a Rams defense arguably as good, if not better than what Kansas City had.

#Bengals didn’t practice Wednesday but here’s an estimate of what it would’ve looked like. Note Uzomah as team holds out hope for his left knee. #RuleTheJungle #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PzTK3w2Dcp — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) February 2, 2022

