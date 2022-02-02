The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Super Stripes

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl.

Be honest—did you really think you’d ever utter that phrase and it be actual truth in your lifetime. Well, Bengals fans, we’re officially there, as the team gets set to face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

We’re bringing you TONS of coverage for the big game set to kickoff in a week and a half, continuing with our Wednesday night special. We take a look ahead at “The Big Dance” with and in Los Angeles as part of the show.

But, we also take a look back at how the team got here. Of course, we’ll examine their AFC Championship win over Kansas City, but we’ll look over key moments, stats and more.

Join us live at 8:30 p.m. ET or catch the show afterward on your favorite platform!