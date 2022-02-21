Logan Wilson and Mike Hilton call for Bengals to extend Jessie Bates

The Cincinnati Bengals have an eventful offseason coming up, and that is one that’s going to include what could be a franchise-changing decision.

What are the Bengals going to do about Jessie Bates' upcoming free agency? It seems the two sides are on the same page, but there’s yet to be a deal officially announced. Bates and the Bengals are still working out a contract extension.

Bates proved to be one of the best safeties in the NFL, ending the postseason as the highest-rated Bengals player according to Pro Football Focus. Along with an interception in the Super Bowl, Bates certainly made his presence felt.

Now, it’s time for the business side to kick in, and two fellow defenders are calling for the star safety to get his extension. Those two are former third-round pick and starting linebacker Logan Wilson and 2021 key signee Mike Hilton.

Everyone from defenders to Zac Taylor has praised Bates.

But, the questions loom large whether or not the two sides are going to be able to agree on an extension. It’s far from just money that’ll go into it as years and guaranteed money along with potential performance bonus will all factor in.

The Seahawks’ Jamal Adams and the Vikings’ Harrison Smith were the two highest-paid safeties this past season. Adams was at $17.5 million and Smith was at $16 million for the average salary per year.

Where Bates will fall is still in question, coming off a four-year rookie contract. Bates was initially the team’s second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Billy Price was the Bengals' first-round pick that draft.

Bates has been a huge success story and helped transition the team’s secondary to one of the best in the league. What price point the two sides will settle at (or at least Bates will eventually get elsewhere) is going to be interesting nonetheless.