Bengals safety Ricardo Allen retiring after 8 NFL seasons

Cincinnati Bengals safety Ricardo Allen is retiring, per Allen’s Instagram.

The eight-year NFL veteran is hanging up his cleats at the age of 30. His announcement seems to indicate he’s going into coaching at some level as well.

Allen was drafted with the 147th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He would soon emerge as the team’s starting free safety during his tenure in Atlanta and played a key role in getting the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016. He ended up signing a three-year, $19.5 million extension with the team in the 2018 offseason. He would play two years of that extension before being released early in the 2021 offseason.

The Bengals wasted little time showing interest in Allen last year. After meeting with him before free agency began, the Bengals inked Allen to a one-year deal in late March. Allen’s experience, versatility, and coach-like mentality made him the ideal third safety for Lou Anarumo’s defense. He appeared in 18 games for Cincinnati this past season (including postseason) as a hand injury caused him to miss a month of action early on.

Allen finishes his playing career with 375 tackles, 28 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, and six tackles for loss after eight years, 100 games, and two Super Bowl appearances. He should have no trouble finding a starting point for his coaching career and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he quickly ascended the ranks to defensive coordinator and head coach.

We wish Allen the very best of luck in retirement!