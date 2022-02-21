C.J. Uzomah praises Bengals trainer for getting him to the Super Bowl

C.J. Uzomah went to Twitter to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals’ Director of Rehabilitation and Performance, Nick Cosgray.

“My guy got me back from my Achilles injury to have the best season of my career.”

Uzomah was sidelined for 14 games last season with an Achilles injury, and missed most of the season. But he came back in 2021 to record career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

He would go on to have 15 receptions, 146 yards, and a touchdown in the playoffs. In the AFC Championship, he suffered another injury that could have prematurely ended his season again.

With help from Cosgray, Uzomah was “ready in 2 weeks from an injury that should’ve taken 2-3 times that amount of time.”

Uzomah suffered a knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs that could have taken 4-6 weeks to recover from. But he was ready to start for the Big Game.

Uzomah only had two catches for 11 yards, but was called upon largely as an extra pass blocker to help in the uphill battle of keeping Joe Burrow upright.

Uzomah said of Cosgray, “Forever grateful for you and your friendship.”

