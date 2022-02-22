Bengals News (2/22): New faces on coaching staff

Hobson's Choice: Bengaldom Changes Gears From Super Bowl Sprint To Offseason Marathon

The Bengals made the Super Bowl for the third time in history because of their deep, young roster. So everything has to start with retaining as many important players as they can and then adding quality in the draft and free agency. The key to getting better in this league is not getting worse. Get as much of the 2021 team as they can to the starting gate in 2022 and I like their chances.

Bengals’ Mike Hilton appears to recruit Texans’ OT Laremy Tunsil

Case in point, cornerback Mike Hilton, who appeared to throw out a line to Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil on Monday, tweeting “we need to talk” at Tunsil, who had tweeted “Is there more?”

Latest on Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates' Future With Franchise Tag Window Open

"Jessie's approach has been tremendous all year. I've really been proud of him," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "He's a big part of what we do. We're really proud of how he's led this team and how he's played for us, really over the last four years. Those are conversations that will always be ongoing. I think everyone knows we want Jessie to be a part of this, and we'll just continue to work through those discussions."

Cincinnati Bengals NFL offseason preview: Joe Burrow needs an upgrade on the offensive line

With two productive late springs and early summers, Cincinnati went from the worst team in the NFL to a couple of plays away from winning Super Bowl LVI. In quarterback Joe Burrow's second season, his first that was fully healthy, the Bengals won the AFC North, reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and won their first conference title in 33 years.

Aaron Donald shares what Bengals did to wake him up in Super Bowl LVI

“Actually, Burrow was the one, he looked at me, like, ‘Hey Aaron, that was a clean play,’” Donald told Peter King of NBC Sports. “The quarterback told me that! I feel everybody start pushing me, hitting me. I almost lost it. The refs were like, Aaron, get out of here. They [the Bengals] already got me mad. Now they want to push on me, say all these words to me.

AFC North Whiparound: How big is the gap for the Bengals? Combine focus, possible cuts

We discussed doing a season-ending Whip when all four AFC North teams were done playing. The Bengals made us wait a while, so let’s start with them. After winning the North and reaching the Super Bowl, how much distance have the Bengals opened on the rest of the division?

Bengals make coaching moves after Super Bowl LVI

Bettcher is notably a good way for Lou Anarumo’s defense to retain its consistency in the wake of Golden’s departure. He came up as a linebackers positional coach before holding coordinator positions with the Cardinals and Giants. He was a defensive backs coach under Anarumo during the 2018 season.

Report: Cincinnati Bengals hire former defensive coordinator as coach | WKRC

Al Golden left Zac Taylor's staff to become defensive coordinator at Notre Dame so there was an opening for a linebackers coach. Multiple reports, including those from NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, indicate the team has hired James Bettcher.

Around the league

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message of ‘gratitude,’ but no decision on future

Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ posted a lengthy Instagram message Monday night in which he thanked, among others, "the men I got to share the QB room with everyday" and "my teammates, past and current."

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson among candidates

Clubs that utilize a tender have until mid-July to work out a multi-year contract with a player. If an extension isn't agreed to at that point, the player will work the 2022 season under the one-year tender.

Jarvis Landry would like to stay in Cleveland, but confident he can help win 'championship elsewhere'

"Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain, Partial quad tear and bone bruise," Landry wrote. "Then came back way to (sic) early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says team plans to tender QB Dwayne Haskins

As the Pittsburgh Steelers enter the offseason with questions at the quarterback position for the first time in nearly two decades, soon-to-be former general manager Kevin Colbert is beginning the process with the two in-house candidates: ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿.

NFL Scouting Combine amends protocols, will allow draft prospects to leave restricted areas

"We encourage all players to remain within the secure Combine areas at all times for your safety," the memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero read, in part. "However, if you would like to leave the secure areas during free time in your schedule, you are now permitted to do so at your own risk."