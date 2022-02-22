Bengals add Derek Frazier, Charles Burks and James Bettcher to coaching staff

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the hiring of three assistant coaches — linebackers coach James Bettcher, secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, and assistant offensive line coach Derek Frazier.

Additionally, Jordan Kovacs has been promoted to assistant linebackers coach.

Bettcher, 42, brings nine years of NFL coaching experience, including as a defensive coordinator for both the New York Giants (2018-19) and Arizona Cardinals (’15-17). His other NFL experience includes senior defensive assistant/running game specialist for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, outside linebackers coach for the Cardinals from ’13-14, and special assistant to the head coach/outside linebackers for the Indianapolis Colts in ’12.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Bettcher spent nine seasons as a college assistant, including New Hampshire in 2011, Ball State in ’10, North Carolina from ’07-09, Bowling Green State in ’06, and St. Francis (Ind.) from ’03-05.

Bettcher replaces Al Golden, who served as Cincinnati’s linebackers coach from 2020-21. Golden was recently hired to be the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame.

Burks, 34, joins Cincinnati after spending 2019-21 with the Miami Dolphins (was coaching assistant in ’19, and cornerbacks coach from ’20-21). Prior to his time in Miami, he spent eight seasons coaching in the college ranks, including time at Southeastern Oklahoma State (2014-18), Texas A&M University-Commerce (’13), West Texas A&M (’12), and East Central University (’11) in Oklahoma.

As a player, Burks was a cornerback at East Central from 2008-10. Burks replaces Steve Jackson, who served as Cincinnati’s secondary/cornerbacks coach from 2020-21.

Frazier, 48, comes to Cincinnati after spending 2021 as offensive line coach at Wyoming. He spent 2019-20 as assistant offensive line coach with the New York Jets, where he worked with current Bengals offensive line coach/run game coordinator Frank Pollack, who was the Jets’ offensive line coach for the same time period.

Prior to his time with the Jets, Frazier spent 21 seasons coaching offensive lines in the college ranks — Central Michigan (2015-18), Colorado State (’12-14), Fresno State (’03-04, ’06-11), Northern Arizona (’05), Adams State College (’01-02), and Nichols College (1998-2000). Frazier played center at the University of Northern Colorado from 1992-96, and helped the Bears to an NCAA Division II National Championship as a senior in ’96.

In Cincinnati, Frazier and Ben Martin both will hold the title of assistant offensive line coach.

Kovacs, 31, is entering his fourth season with Cincinnati. He had served as the team’s defensive quality control coach the past three seasons.