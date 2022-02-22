Trent Taylor signed to Bengals offseason roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trent Taylor to the offseason roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Taylor, who will be a sixth-year player in 2022, played in eight total games this past season for the Bengals, including all four postseason games. He had two receptions for 41 yards in the regular season to go with seven punt returns for 52 yards (7.4-yard average) and four kickoff returns for 68 yards (17.0). He finished the year with a 64.4 Pro Football Focus grade.

In the NFL playoffs, Taylor added six punt returns for 76 yards (12.7). His most memorable play came when he scored on a catch for a two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. That tied the game at 21-all before Cincinnati went on to win 27-24 and reach Super Bowl LVI.

With Auden Tate and Mike Thomas set to become unrestricted free agents, Taylor could find himself with an even bigger role in this offense next season.

Roster Update: We've signed WR Trent Taylor to the offseason roster. pic.twitter.com/PRSJqLsoFm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 22, 2022

