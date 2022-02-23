Bengals News (2/23): The emoji heard across twitter

— Jessie Bates III (@jlbiii3) February 23, 2022

Know The Foe: Bengals' Opponents Offer Something Old, Something New In '22

BILLS: For about a minute, give or take 13 seconds, this is the AFC title game we thought we were getting last month. Don't let those 13 seconds in the Bills' playoff loss to the Chiefs fool you. For 17 games the Bills' top-ranked defense dominated the passing game by allowing a league-low 12 touchdown passes and 65.3 passer rating. In winning the AFC passing title with a 108.3 passer rating, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw 12 touchdown passes in his last four PBS games, including playoffs.

Former Bengals, Titans pass rusher Amani Bledsoe suspended six games for violating PED policy - CBSSports.com

Amani Bledsoe played just five games for the Titans in 2021. The veteran pass rusher will miss at least six games in 2022, no matter where he plays, after the NFL announced Monday a suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. The 24-year-old defensive end finished last season on Tennessee's practice squad and is currently a free agent.

Letters: Fix Bengals offensive line via free agency, not the draft

How did we get here with this line? After the 2016 season when Andrew Whitworth became a free agent, Troy Blackburn, Bengals vice president, didn't want to pay the going rate for an all-pro tackle and told Whitworth his best years were behind him. He goes to the L.A. Rams and is considered one of the best tackles in the league for the next five years. Mike Brown did the same thing to Max Montoya 30 years earlier, who went on to have five very productive years with the Raiders, including a Pro Bowl.

Bengals’ Jessie Bates created Twitter firestorm amid extension speculation

Maybe not, but Bates sure seems to know what he’s doing on social media. The window for teams to place franchise tags on players opened this week and Bates, right on cue, sent out an eye-emoji tweet that sent Bengals fandom into a ruckus.

Reuniting James Bettcher, Lou Anarumo highlights Bengals coaching staff changes for 2022 – The Athletic

The reunion was finalized Friday and officially announced by the Bengals on Tuesday, with Bettcher named the team’s linebackers coach as one of three new assistants on Zac Taylor’s staff in 2022, along with Charles Burks (cornerbacks) and Derek Frazier (assistant offensive line).

Bengals re-sign Trent Taylor

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that Taylor has signed a new contract with the team. He closed out the season on the practice squad, so he needed a new deal for the coming year.

Around the league

NFL Starters Who Could Have Their Jobs Stolen by Free-Agent Signings in 2022

Certain players across the league will be watching the inevitable wave of free-agent signings next month with special concern. For every contract signed, an incumbent starter will start sweating his role on his team.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow. Raimann had an up-and-down week at the Senior Bowl, but he has all of the tools to be a quality right tackle.

Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, clear $10.8 million of cap space

The simple restructure converted $7.2 million of salary and $6.4 million of a roster bonus into a $13.6 million signing bonus. Green Bay also added two voidable years to the current deal, per Pelissero, spreading out his cap hit.

Bruce Arians talks up Blaine Gabbert as option to replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

With ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ the only QB under contract for 2022, the Buccaneers have been mentioned as players in a potential trade for a veteran. Tampa could also look to the free-agent market, where former Bucs QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ are the top names. There is also another option: Bring back ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ as a stop-gap.