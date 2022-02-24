Why the Bengals should sign Austin Corbett

Though he may not be the biggest name on the free agency market, Austin Corbett could be a reasonable target for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the starting right guard for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl and is a former second round pick that found his footing in Sean McVay’s offense.

Corbett was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2018 Draft but was traded to the Rams the following October for just a fifth round pick. After starting in just one game for a stacked Cleveland offensive line, he has gone on to start in 42 of his 43 regular season games as a Ram and all six playoff games over the last two years.

It now looks like Los Angeles won’t be able to find money for the 26-year-old, which is why it a makes it likely that Cincinnati will be able to sign the unrestricted free agent. Our John Sheeran thinks Corbett would be a fine upgrade for the Bengals on account of his solid pass protection and strength as a zone blocker in the run game. Further, after speaking with Corbett at the 2018 Senior Bowl, Sheeran came away with the impression that the Nevada product has a “nose for nastiness.”

