Joe Burrow is back to work

With the offseason now in full swing, many NFL players are resting up and/or rehabbing from injuries suffered during the 2021 season.

It would appear Joe Burrow is not among the players taking time away from the grind, as he was just filmed working out at Black Sheep Performance in Cincinnati.

While it’s nothing more than a shot of Burrow doing a neck workout, it’s still great to see him working in the gym already after suffering a scary knee injury in the Super Bowl.

Thankfully, it turned out to be just an MCL sprain that wouldn’t affect Burrow’s offseason much, if any, which is reinforced by seeing him already back in the gym.

After all, we’ve still not seen what Burrow can do on the football field after having a full offseason regime. His rookie year was severely limited due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He then spent much of the 2021 offseason rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Imagine what Burrow and this offense will look like with a full offseason together...

