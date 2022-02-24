Bradley Bozeman and Brandon Scherff tabbed potential targets for Bengals

The biggest priority for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason has to be upgrading the offensive line to better protect Joe Burrow.

Thankfully, there will be quality linemen on the market for Cincinnati to check out, likely including Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Bengals are expected to show interest in Bozeman if he hits the open market.

Baltimore Ravens veteran center Bradley Bozeman, one of the top free agent offensive linemen, is expected to draw interest from multiple NFL teams should he hits the market, including the Cincinnati Bengals, per league sources @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 24, 2022

This news comes after The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec recently reported that Bozeman had likely priced himself out of Baltimore’s range. The Bengals are projected to have $48+ million in cap space when NFL free agency begins, while the Ravens will have about $10 million. That should help the Bengals win any potential bidding wars with their AFC North rivals.

A full-time starter for the last three seasons after being a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Bozeman has started at guard and center during his time in Baltimore, making a positive impact at both positions. He finished 2021 with a 73.3 Pro Football Focus grade while mainly playing center, making him easily one of the best offensive linemen set to hit the open market.

Another name to keep track of for Cincinnati’s pursuit of offensive linemen is Washington Commanders guard Brandon Scherff.

Set to become a free agent after playing the last two seasons under the franchise tag, Scherff was tabbed as an impending free agent the Bengal should prioritize signing this offseason by CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani.

Scherff has played two straight years for Washington on the franchise tag and it’s time for him to find some security. The Bengals have a need for one of the best offensive guards in the game and the money to pay him.

Scherff, the fifth-overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, has consistently been among the NFL’s best interior linemen over the last seven years. He’s had a 72.5 PFF grade or better every season, including an outstanding 84.1 mark in 2020 when he was a

However, Scherff carries some injury concerns, as he’s missed 21 games over the past four seasons, including six this past season. That could knock him down the Bengals’ big board below guys like Bozeman, who may not be as good overall but has been significantly more durable.

If it comes down to it, which of these guys do you like more for the Cincinnati Bengals? Let us know in the comments section!