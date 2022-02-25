Don’t believe the Quenton Nelson rumors for Bengals

Quenton Nelson is one of the very best guards in the league and still only 25 years old.

Adding him to the Cincinnati Bengals would be huge for their o-line, as it’d give them the option of finding a competent center and moving Trey Hopkins to right guard. That could be a pretty solid interior (depending on the center they get).

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts are coming off a disappointing finish to their season, as they missed the playoffs by losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. But that doesn’t mean Indy GM Chris Ballard is going to do something crazy, like trade one of the best players on his team.

And yet, somehow, a tweet by Nathan McKinnon, who calls himself “a Senior NFL Insider for One America Sports, has some convinced that Nelson may be on his way to Cincinnati.

The #Bengals and #Colts are currently in trade discussions for All-pro guard Quenton Nelson, sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/D47utZT65N — Nathan McKinnon (@unathanmckinnon) February 22, 2022

Among McKinnon’s recent gems are tweets that claim:

Aaron Rodgers wants to sit down and chat with Vladimir Putin

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to trade for Tom Brady

Russell Wilson only wants to be traded to a team in California

The Carolina Panthers are willing to trade three first round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for Kirk Cousins

and the Bengals agreed to a deal for Laremy Tunsil, but it fell apart because the Bengals didn’t want to part with a 2022 fourth-round pick

For some reason, though, none of those ridiculous tweets generated as much attention as the Nelson-to-Cincy one, probably because of the recent attention given to the Bengals’ o-line after a disastrous performance in the Super Bowl.

McKinnon, and One America News in general, is a questionable source, to say the least. And the idea of the Bengals trading away the amazing amount of Draft capital that would be necessary to pry Nelson away from the Colts is more than absurd. But it is the offseason, so random rumors will continue to fly around until there is real news again.

You can listen to our discussion of the potential o-line moves for the Bengals in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: