Bengals News (2/25): D.J. Reader doing his part

D.J. Reader latest to lobby for Jessie Bates-Bengals extension

"Please get my boy his money."

Five possible cap cuts who could make sense for the Bengals – The Athletic

The draft and free agency will be crucial to filling needs, but other teams' castoffs might offer some cost-effective options as well.

Bengals share Rams season-ticket holder's letter about Super Bowl fans

"I have never experienced such nice, kind, polite fans of the opposing team ever at a Rams game," the season-ticket holder wrote.

Bengals Free Agency: PFF predicts Ryan Jensen will sign with Cincinnati

Bengals free agency should be a lot of fun this year. Will they be able to add starting center Ryan Jensen to their squad?

Around the League

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday.

Green Bay Packers GM says he never promised to trade Aaron Rodgers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team is unified in its desire for Aaron Rodgers to return but that he never promised the reigning two-time MVP that he would trade him after the 2021 season. "That was not something I told him," Gutekunst said.

Tom Brady to play himself in new movie he's also producing

Tom Brady will play himself in "80 for Brady," a football-themed road trip movie starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda that is set to begin production this spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ken Burrough, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Houston Oilers, dies at age 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Houston Oilers and the last NFL player to wear No. 00 on his jersey, has died at the age of 73.