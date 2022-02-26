Bengals are the DraftKings betting favorite to win the AFC North next season

Will the Cincinnati Bengals repeat as AFC North Champions in 2022? DraftKings Sportsbook views them as the early favorite.

Per odds released Thursday, the Bengals have the highest odds to win the division title at +160. The Baltimore Ravens check-in at a close second at +190 odds, the Cleveland Browns sit third at +330 and Pittsburgh Steelers last at +650.

Who are you betting on to win the AFC North?



Bengals (+160)

Ravens (+190)

Browns (+330)

Steelers (+650)



(@DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/Q1BmqTy3Ex — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 24, 2022

While the Bengals are fresh of a trip to the Super Bowl, the division race will likely be extremely tight next season.

The Ravens will have former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson back at full strength, the Browns have a talented roster and could upgrade at the quarterback position and despite their deficiencies, the Steelers have one of the NFL’s top head coaches in Mike Tomlin, who always has his team in the playoff picture.

Thus, it won’t be easy for the Bengals as division champion, let alone conference champions as early DraftKings odds peg Cincinnati as having +1400 odds to win Super Bowl 57, which ranks third in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+750) and Buffalo Bills (+750) and tied for fourth overall behind the defending champion Los Angeles Rams (+1200) and even at +1400 with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Elsewhere in the North, the Ravens have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl next season. The Browns are at +3000 and the Steelers +5000.