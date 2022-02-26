Bengals News (2/26): Drafting reinforcements

Bengals can find o-line starters in third, fourth round of 2022 draft

The NFL draft should provide Joe Burrow plenty of help this year.

New Bengals CB Coach Burks Books Unlikely Path To NFL: 'Up And Coming Star'

New Bengals cornerbacks coach Charles Burks loves books. But he didn’t go by one to reach the NFL.

Free Agency Preview: Why Terron Armstead Should Be Cincinnati Bengals' Top Target - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals: Criticism of rally evoked strong Twitter response

Cincinnati.com columnist Jason Williams' criticism of the staged rally for the Bengals evoked a visceral response on Twitter. Here's what readers said.

Around the League

Sean McVay says he's committed to coaching Los Angeles Rams, won't pursue TV opportunities

Coach Sean McVay is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping the Los Angeles Rams defend their Super Bowl title, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs bring back former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as senior assistant, QB coach

Matt Nagy, fired last month after four seasons as head coach of the Bears, returned to the Chiefs on Friday as senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Panthers bring back tight end Ian Thomas on a new three-year deal

The team agreed to terms with the pending free agent, on a new three-year deal.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.