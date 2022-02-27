 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Logan Wilson undergoes surgery for torn labrum

Wilson played through injury during Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run.

By John Sheeran
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn labrum, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The surgery happened last week.

Wilson suffered his injury during Cincinnati’s Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers while making a tackle on a Chargers punt return. The Bengals didn’t place Wilson on the Reserve/Injured list, but the second-year linebacker did miss three games as a result of the injury.

Despite his torn labrum, Wilson ended up playing some of his best football during the team’s postseason run to the Super Bowl. He was Cincinnati’s second-highest graded defender in the postseason per Pro Football Focus. In the Divisional Round, Wilson intercepted Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to give the Bengals the ball back in the final minutes. The Bengals would get a walk-off win thanks in part by Wilson being at the right place at the right time.

Now entering his third year, Wilson will have plenty of time to recover before the Bengals begin offseason workouts. He should be fully healthy by the time training camp begins in late July.

