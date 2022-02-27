Logan Wilson undergoes surgery for torn labrum

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn labrum, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. The surgery happened last week.

#Bengals LB Logan Wilson underwent surgery last week to repair a torn labrum, per source. Played with the full tear throughout back end of season, playoffs and Super Bowl, recording 39 tackles (four for loss) and an interception in the postseason. Will make full recovery. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2022

Wilson suffered his injury during Cincinnati’s Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers while making a tackle on a Chargers punt return. The Bengals didn’t place Wilson on the Reserve/Injured list, but the second-year linebacker did miss three games as a result of the injury.

Despite his torn labrum, Wilson ended up playing some of his best football during the team’s postseason run to the Super Bowl. He was Cincinnati’s second-highest graded defender in the postseason per Pro Football Focus. In the Divisional Round, Wilson intercepted Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to give the Bengals the ball back in the final minutes. The Bengals would get a walk-off win thanks in part by Wilson being at the right place at the right time.

Now entering his third year, Wilson will have plenty of time to recover before the Bengals begin offseason workouts. He should be fully healthy by the time training camp begins in late July.