Adam Jones tells Steelers fans to stay away from the Bengals bandwagon

The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high heading into Super Bowl 56.

With only them and the Los Angeles Rams left standing to decide the champion of the NFL, the bandwagon for the Bengals is filling up quickly with opposing teams fans wanting to see the franchise take home their first title.

One former Bengals player, however is telling one fanbase they need to stay away.

Adam Jones joined 93.7 The Fan this this week to tell Steelers fans to stay away.

“We don’t want none of the Pittsburgh fans jumping on the bandwagon,” Jones said.

They also asked him about the state of the AFC North heading into next season as well.

“They just got rid of Big Ben (Roethlisberger). Only people on our radar right now truthfully is the Ravens because they on and off. They defense needs to be a little better and keep the quarterback healthy through the playoffs, that’s the only thing about it, [Lamar Jackson] hasn’t been healthy through the playoffs.”

Jones’ comments about the Steelers should be no surprise to Bengals fans, as plenty remember the matchups between these two franchises.

When it comes to the AFC North next season, that will be a topic of discussion all offseason by local and national media.

Who replaces Big Ben? Will Lamar return to his MVP self? Can the Bengals maintain this success?

All of these will be questions posed, but at this moment, fans just want to watch the underdog come out and win the whole thing.

When Week 1 gets here next season, everyone will return to their own respective fandoms.

But in under two weeks, there will be a lot of people cheering on these Bengals.