NFL declines request for Paul Brown Stadium to host Super Bowl LVI watch party

The NFL has declined Hamilton County’s request to host a watch party of Super Bowl LVI at Paul Brown Stadium.

700WLW reported that the league declined the request on Wednesday night, via a letter from the Paul Brown Stadium Managing Director to the County Administrator’s office.

The letter states that the decision is “consistent with the NFL’s rules and policies applicable to similar events.”

The NFL claimed that it would be too much of a legal and logistical challenge to be able to allow the event. From the league’s perspective, there are a lot of things to juggle, such as sponsors, operators, broadcasters, and other interests.

The letter also states that the team is looking for alternatives “within our community for Bengals fans...”

So while an event at Paul Brown Stadium is not possible, the Bengals and Hamilton County are looking for other options.

Surely they will find someway to show the finale of the historic Bengals’ season. For many Bengals fans, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and the Bengals would love to have something in place.