Evan McPherson makes playoff history and is named Nickelodeon MVP

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted kicker Evan McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Florida Gators product has since been one of the league’s most impactful rookies and has already set a plethora of records this season.

However, he’s looking to add more to his resume as he’s the only player in NFL history to enter the Super Bowl with 40 points on the board. McPherson needs more than nine to set the all-time postseason record.

The Indianapolis Colts’ long-time kicker, Adam Vinatieri, set the record in 2006 by scoring 49 points in the playoffs. McPherson has 36 points via field goals during the playoffs and four extra points to go along with those.

He’s a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and 4-4 on extra points. He’s had four field goals in all three games, and with the Bengals winning all three by one score, Cincinnati has needed each of his attempts to go through the uprights.

It’s not an exaggeration to think that the Bengals may not be in the Super Bowl without McPherson’s kicks. McPherson’s success was made of note to the entire NFL when he was dubbed the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in December.

He’s continued his excellence and has certainly become a household name in Cincinnati. That said, he’s become so popular that McPherson is filing to trademark the “Money Mac” nickname.

McPherson has five game-winning field goals, two of which have been in the postseason, so it’s clear why he’s been able to accrue such popularity.

Having kicked the game-winning field goal to go with his other three in the AFC Conference Championship game, McPherson was named the Nickelodeon MVP of the Conference Championship weekend, winning the award over teammate Joe Burrow and Cooper Kupp.

McPherson can do no wrong, and hopefully, that continues as he and the Bengals head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium. The indoor dome should help McPherson, not like he needs it though.

