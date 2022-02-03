Tyler Eifert toys with idea of joining Bengals for the Super Bowl

C.J. Uzomah was peacefully rehabbing his knee when an old teammate decided to give him a touchdown celebration suggestion for the Super Bowl.

While it is still not clear whether or not Uzomah, who suffered an MCL sprain against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, will be ready to go for the championship game, Tyler Eifert is already thinking forward to when the Bengals’ tight end will get in the endzone, perhaps trying to give him encouragement and support.

Meanwhile, Eifert, for whom Uzomah used to be the backup, was a free agent this season, meaning he could potentially sign with one of the two teams still standing, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s pretty obvious he’d choose the latter.

In the process of the touchdown celebration exchange, some fans on Twitter brought up the idea of signing Eifert to the roster, which would make sense if Uzomah can’t go. Here were some of Eifert’s responses:

While it is unlikely that the Bengals will sign Eifert at this point, there is still hope that Uzomah can be ready in time for the big game. He is a valuable asset for a team that must deal with an imposing front five. We talked about the Bengals’ challenge of playing against a star-studded defense in our Super Bowl preview with Rams reporter Arash Markazi:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Looking for Super Bowl tickets? There’s no cheaper option than Ticket IQ. They charge no fees at all, which will save you over $1,000! Use promo code DHSports at checkout to save an extra $100. Click here to get your tickets.

Want free tickets to Bengals games and signed merch? Play Bengals Picks for free by clicking here.