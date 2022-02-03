Bengals News (2/3): Help from Bearcats

Taylor-Made Takes: Zac Taylor talks about the Bengals way heading into Super Bowl LVI

Getting everyone to believe in the process. That can mean anything. It can be talking about the culture. It can be talking about a play you're going to run to win the game. The key is having the energy that people follow. Whatever he says, you believe is going to work. That rubs off on everybody. Players and coaches. When you're there you see a daily process that works and works really well. When you see how he communicates with players and coaches, it can't help but rub off on myself and a ton of other guys that have left there to go on to bigger roles at other places.

Darrin Simmons oversees an incredible postseason for the Bengals

With a farmer's radar squint and a harvest's work ethic to match, Darrin Simmons watched the biggest cash crop of his winding quarter century in the NFL come in fewer than 500 miles from the family farm.

Super reunion - Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth excited to face former Cincinnati Bengals team in Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- As the Los Angeles Rams warmed up at SoFi Stadium before Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the giant video screen hanging above the field was showing the Cincinnati Bengals storming back from an 18-point deficit against the Kansas City Chiefs before prevailing on a walk-off field goal in overtime.

How Cincinnati Bengals built a Super Bowl roster: Free agents on defense and luck with Joe Burrow, plus which teams could copy

If you're thinking about how the teams in Super Bowl LVI were built, you probably don't need to know much about one side of the matchup. The Los Angeles Rams are probably the league's most uniquely built team, having repeatedly traded away first-round picks to acquire young stars. The Rams don't hate draft picks as much as some might suggest -- they're actually quite fond of racking up compensatory selections -- but their roster-building philosophy and the path they took to get here is no secret.

2022 Super Bowl uniforms: Bengals unveil combo with perfect tweet, Rams go with rare jerseys

Even though the Super Bowl is being played in Los Angeles this year, the Cincinnati Bengals will actually be the home team for the game and because of that, the Bengals got to make the first choice on which uniform to wear for Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals to practice indoors at University of Cincinnati this week

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the few remaining teams in the NFL to not have their own indoor practice facility. They’re the only such team in a cold weather city.

Can Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Rebuild as Fast as Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals

Holmes did a rather erroneous job of addressing the wide receiver position in free agency last offseason, adding two guys that failed to suit up for more than one combined regular season game in 2021: Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams.

9-year-old super fan 'King' inspiring Bengals Super Bowl run

Moments after the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, King yelled out, "I feel good. I want the Bengals to win the Super Bowl." That video and Kingston's interview with WLWT after the game have been shared by thousands of fans on social media, many of whom have fallen in love with King.

Evan McPherson field goal gives Bengals win vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship

The Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter before Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field to tie the game. In overtime, Mahomes threw an interception on the opening possession, leading to McPherson's 31-yard field goal to put the Bengals in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

