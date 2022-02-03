OFFICIAL: The Bengals’ Mic Cart is making the trip to the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.

While many fans will be making the trip to California with them, the renowned Mic Cart will also be in attendance. The cart got some major love from the team’s fanbase despite accruing mostly hate from national media.

The Bengals embraced having the cart, and it became a fun staple of the season.

It’s gotten to such an extreme that the team is planning to take the cart with them to the Super Bowl, maybe thinking it’ll act as a good luck token for their first appearance in the big game since the last 1980s.

The journey of a lifetime.



OFFICIAL: The Mic Cart is going to the #SuperBowl

The Bengals initially used the cart to help with COVID-19 protocols following practices. The player would be behind the cart while the media placed their recorders on the cart. Cincinnati embarrassed the national criticism.

Adding to the fun, Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams helped get coffee mugs made with the cart featured front and center.

That said, it’ll be interesting to see if and or how it makes an appearance, especially at SoFi Stadium.

Nonetheless, it’ll officially be there for what will hopefully be the Bengals' first Super Bowl victory.

@JonahGWilliams only spitting facts. I'm the greatest thing that has ever happened to this organization.

Eat your heart out @joethomas73.



Eat your heart out @joethomas73. #RuleTheJungle #WhoDey https://t.co/gP23LNOZcH — Bengals Mic Cart - AFC CHAMPS (@BengalsMicCart) November 29, 2021

