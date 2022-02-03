Bengals’ Super Bowl travel plans revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be leaving the cold, icy mess of Ohio for Los Angeles early next week. They will be headed towards the Rams on Tuesday.

This move allows them to get used to the time zone difference of three hours between the two areas. It also gives the Bengals plenty of time to participate in the things leading up to Super Bowl LVI where the media gathers to cover the teams in a far grander way.

It was a bit quiet last year in Tampa Bay, but it seems like things will be returning to a slightly more normal pace this year.

There have been plenty of people making a big deal that the Bengals will be using the University of Cincinnati’s indoor facility these next few days due to the extreme weather in the area. Heading out a little early will also give them that nice weather to practice in. They will be practicing at the UCLA Bruins’ Drake Stadium.

There is obviously an advantage for the Rams getting to practice and play in their usual locations leading up to the biggest game of the year. However, a little adversity has never hurt these young Bengals in the playoffs. They have risen to every challenge placed before them. This will be their third straight road game of the playoffs — despite being technically the home team.

After beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, it is hard to believe that SoFi Stadium will be worse. Especially when you consider the cost of tickets are going to keep most diehard fans out of seats rooting for their teams.