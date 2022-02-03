First look at Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and more Bengals in their Super Bowl jerseys

As the official home team, the Cincinnati Bengals got to choose which non-alternate jersey they would wear for the Super Bowl.

That decision has been made, and it was announced in a very tongue in cheek way.

For those who don’t remember, when the Bengals changed their uniforms this offseason, it was leaked via a very unflattering photo of one on a clothes hanger. It caused a great commotion among social media that loves to run with first impressions. This reveal is for those who have been paying attention.

Otherwise, the uniforms obviously look better than in that initial leak. They looked better when players actually wear them, and they look even better with a Super Bowl logo sewn in.

Here are some promotional pics from the team with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon among others getting a taste of what they’ll look like on the big day.

The Bengals’ new uniforms have quickly shot up the ranks as one of the best in the NFL again. They are simple, but they pop very well on television. The world will get a great look at them during the Super Bowl.

Here’s to hoping this is the first of many times we’ll be seeing Burrow and co. in Super Bowl uniforms in the coming years.