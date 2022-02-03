Bengals vs. Rams injury report: Cincy gets mostly good news on Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals got some help from the University of Cincinnati on Thursday, as an ice storm made traveling and practicing difficult in the area.

Thankfully, UC has a bubble that the Bengals were able to use to continue their Super Bowl preparation in. Thursday saw the team get back Trey Hendrickson after missing Wednesday with an illness.

Hendrickson has been a superstar for Cincinnati this season. He had at least a partial sack in all but three regular-season games, one of which he sat out.

Hendrickson has two quarterback hits and a tackle for a loss against the Chiefs this past Sunday. However, he’s been ill following that victory but is now a full participant.

As for the other key injury, veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah is still out. Uzomah sprained his MCL against the Chiefs. The emotion leader and a key weapon for the Joe Burrow-led offense, Uzomah’s MRI showed no other damage, and he may be able to return for the Super Bowl.

Cam Sample was also upgraded on the team’s injury report. The other note was that Jackson Carman, who could be needed against a mighty Aaron Donald rush, was again a full participant, dealing with a back injury.

Aside from those three, the Bengals are looking healthy heading into the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

As for the Rams, like the Bengals, most of their 53-man roster will be good to go in just over a week and a half. However, also like the Bengals, their starting tight end is highly questionable to play in Los Angeles.

Veteran tight end Tyler Higbee continues to sit out of practice as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in the NFC Championship. In 15 games this season, Higbee has 61 grabs for 560 yards and five scores. He’s been a pivotal part of the Rams’ offense under Sean McVay, so not having him would be a big blow to the offense.

Also missing Thursday’s session was running back Cam Akers. After missing most of the regular season with an Achilles tear, Akers has been the Rams’ top back in the NFL playoffs. In three games, he has 54 runs for 151 yards to go with six catches for 62 yards.

Starting safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) went limited for a second straight day, so he’s progressing toward being good to go in 10 days.

Backup safety Grant Haley (quad) got a second straight DNP, while backup receiver Van Jefferson (knee) was limited again.

Finally, starting linebacker Christian Rozeboom (elbow) was limited today after Wednesday’s DNP.

