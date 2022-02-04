Bengals News (2/4): Largest Bengals bet in history

Playoff Quote Board: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, D.J. Reader and Tyler Boyd preview the Bengals game in the AFC Championship

Best of the Zoom news conferences before the Bengals practiced on Thursday ahead of their Super Bowl LVI berth on Feb. 13 in Los Angles at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams Star Andrew Whitworth Reflects on Time in Cincinnati Ahead of Super Bowl LVI - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Andrew and his wife Melissa still hold love for the Queen City, even though it's already been five years since he played for the Bengals.

Bengals so overlooked before Super Bowl they needed new NBC photoshoot

The Bengals won't go overlooked next year, at least.

Montage of Bengals fans reacting to Super Bowl is why we love sports

Bengals fans reactions to clinching a Super Bowl berth were amazing.

Texas salesman ‘Mattress Mack’ places $4.5 million bet on Cincinnati Bengals to spring Super Bowl LVI upset

Houston furniture salesman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale makes historic $4.5 million in money-line bets on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Around the League

Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as their new head coach

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL. The Jaguars are hiring the Super Bowl LII champion as their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports.

Broncos exec John Elway statement: I interviewed Brian Flores in good faith

On Thursday, Broncos president of football operations John Elway said recent allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were “false and defamatory” and that he “interviewed Brian in good faith” for Denver’s vacant head-coach opening in 2019.

San Francisco 49ers fan punched at NFC Championship Game in medical coma

Daniel Luna is in a medically-induced coma after he was punched by an apparent Rams fan at a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium on the Sunday of the NFC championship game.

New allegations levied against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder at hearing before congressional committee

Former Washington Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston made new allegations against team owner Dan Snyder on Thursday at a hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.