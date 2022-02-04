Bengals vs. Rams injury report: Jackson Carman, Andrew Whitworth and Jalen Ramsey miss practice

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting prepared for the Super Bowl. One of the added benefits is having the extra week after conference championships to get as healthy as possible.

So far, we have seen the Bengals get some good news with players like defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) after missing a few games with injuries. Both of them have maintained their limited practice status since Thursday’s practice.

We also saw that defensive ends Trey Hendrickson (illness) and Cam Sample (groin) would have been out if the team practiced Wednesday. However, Hendrickson continues to be a full participant, and Sample has improved to limited as well.

The first blow Cincinnati has seen comes in the way of right guard Jackson Carman getting added to the injury report with a back injury. Carman and Hakeem Adeniji took turns at right guard last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they would likely both have their hands full against Aaron Donald all game in the Super Bowl. He is listed as questionable currently with a little more than a week left till the big game.

The Rams had a mix of good and troubling news today.

Safety Taylor Rapp practiced fully for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 18. That is a very positive sign towards him actually suiting up. He would be welcome back with open arms as this team gets ready to face Cincinnati’s passing attack.

Los Angeles had two huge additions to their injury report, though. Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (quad) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) did not practice Friday and would be questionable to play if the Super Bowl was this Sunday and not a week later.

Whitworth is one of the best left tackles in the entire NFL, despite being 40-years-old. His matchup with Hendrickson will be one that could easily decide the game. If Whitworth isn’t able to go, that could allow Hendrickson to run wild. Not to mention it would make for a bitter-sweet moment watching his current and former team play in the Super Bowl without him.

Ramsey probably has the largest task of the entire Rams’ defense. He will likely shadow rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase all game long. Chase is going to see plenty of volume, and if Ramsey can’t go, that really hurts a pass defense that can’t afford that kind of loss.

Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) also remained out Friday.

It is still early and these guys have a chance to get right in time for Feb. 13th. However, it is something that everyone will have their eyes on as the game gets closer.

