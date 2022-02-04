Ja’Marr Chase named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year

Another week, another award for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

This time, it’s the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year Award, which Chase was given on Friday.

It comes after Chase recently earned the PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

What a legendary first season



Congrats to @Real10jayy__, your 2021 #PepsiROY! See you at the Super Bowl #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/5rr6mOmGWv — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 5, 2022

In the 2021 regular season, Chase led all rookies and ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,455 receiving yards, the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. He also grabbed 13 touchdowns, third-most in the NFL this season, while finishing with 81 catches overall.

In Week 17, Chase recorded 266 receiving yards in a 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the most ever by a rookie in a single game.

In the NFL playoffs, Chase has been just as special. He had nine grabs for 116 yards in the Wild Card Round vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, five for 109 against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round, then five catches for 65 yards and a score vs. the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

That’s 290 receiving yards, a new rookie postseason record, surpassing Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Tory Holt’s 249-yard mark from 1999.

Like Holt, Chase will look to lead his team to a Super Bowl win when they face, ironically, the Rams, on February 13th.