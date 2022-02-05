 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ja’Marr Chase has been buying the WR room steak dinners all season long

Chase is winning on and off the field.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Ja’Marr Chase No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but his production was drastically higher than anyone had imagined. Chase had two games in which he totaled over 200 yards.

That type of connection, both with his fellow receivers, and Joe Burrow isn’t one that cultivated by mistake. Chase has a great relationship with his wide receiver room which is an important factor in their success this season.

That said, Chase has bought a steak dinner for the entire wide receiver room whenever they’re on the road or even following home games. A rookie, it takes a special type of player to do that, and it’s clear that he’s destined for greatness.

Here’s what receiver and return specialist Trent Taylor said to media.

Chase has continued to be a stud into the postseason, and while sometimes it is Tee Higgins who steps up and leads the team, there certainly isn’t any jealousy in the wide receiver room, one that clearly just wants to win.

The Bengals are doing just that, and their trio of top-tier receivers have been one of the main reasons they’re in the Super Bowl for the first time since the late 1980s. Chase has made sure this group couldn’t be any closer, and that impact can’t be understated.

