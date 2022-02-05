How the Bengals will plan for Jalen Ramsey in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals will have a load of stars lining up opposite them for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

From Aaron Donald and Vonn Miller to Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham, the Bengals will have their hands full.

The last time these two teams played, the Rams had a new cornerback that they had acquired from the Jaguars named Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey has a well-earned reputation for being a physical, dominating presence on the defense. The Bengals have a lot of respect for him based on the tape they have watched so far.

”Jalen is a tremendous player,” said Zac Taylor, according to the Bengals website. “Played against him in Jacksonville, played against him in L.A. when they first acquired him. He’s certainly one of the premier players in all of football and that’s probably why they move him around because he’s so talented.”

Ramsey is both tough physically and mentally. Many Bengals fans probably picture the fight between Ramsey and A.J. Green when they think of the Rams’ cornerback.

“He’s a big DB, and he has the speed to match, and he’s physical,” said Taylor. “He’s got great ball skills. He has tremendous instincts, so you can see why they spent what they did to acquire him and why he’s played such a major role in them getting to the Super Bowl.”

Tyler Boyd is one of the few players on the Bengals’ roster that has played against Ramsey twice. The first time was in Jacksonville, and the second time was in London against the Rams.

Even though Ramsey is a game-changing player, the Bengals are not going to go away from their game. After all, their game is what took them to the Super Bowl.

“We don’t care what’s going to happen, how you are going to play us,” said Boyd. “We’re going to continue to play our game. We’re not going to not throw (Ja’Marr Chase) the ball because Ramsey is on him.

“However they decide to play, they’re going to have to match us.”