Positive C.J. Uzomah update

The Cincinnati Bengals got good news on the injury front during their Saturday practice.

According to Paul Dehner Jr., Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the rehab field, the first time he’s done so since suffering an MCL sprain in the AFC Championship.

With Super Bowl 56 now a week away, Uzomah being able to do rehab work shows there’s a very real chance he’s able to suit up vs. the Los Angeles Rams, though he’ll obviously need to progress toward actually practicing next week to feel good about his chances of playing and getting his normal amount of snaps.

Not all news was good today, as guard Jackson Carman remained sidelined with his back injury. He was able to practice twice this week before sitting out the past few days, so hopefully this is just some extra rest to ensure he’s ready for the Super Bowl.

If Carman is out, that means it will likely be Hakeem Adeniji getting most, if not every snap at right guard. Carman and Adeniji have been splitting time there recently.

For the rest of the basics from today’s #Bengals practice at the bubble at UC, here’s my pool report.



This is the last of thier practices here in Cincinnati. They fly to LA on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/J1TwIuZSkL — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 5, 2022

Check out Bengals vs. Rams odds here. Then purchase Super Bowl tickets here. And be sure to check out the latest Bengals collectibles at FOCO.