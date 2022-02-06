 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Zac Taylor’s latest game ball stop

Cincinnati’s Zip’s Cafe got a surprise this weekend.

By John Sheeran
/ new
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

More playoff wins for the Cincinnati Bengals means more game balls for the city of Cincinnati. Zac Taylor will make sure of that.

Following the team’s final practice in Cincinnati before flying out to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, Taylor stopped by local burger joint Zip’s Cafe to deliver the fifth game ball from the AFC Championship game.

With four other balls hand-delivered all over the Cincinnati area this week, Taylor has ensured that the entire city is getting in on the action this postseason. Zip’s in particular is another east-side attraction that arguably has the best burger in town, but that’s just a personal preference. The train going around the top of the walls is fun, too.

Per usual, Taylor didn’t make an announcement beforehand, he just showed up and surprised everyone fresh out of practice at the University of Cincinnati’s indoor practice bubble. It makes you think when and how he picks out specific places to receive the balls.

Those Super Bowl game balls are going to hit different for sure.

