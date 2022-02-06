All-access look at Bengals’ thrilling win over Chiefs in AFC Championship

We’re now one week away from Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

It was just one week ago that Cincinnati scored one of the biggest and most exhilarating wins in franchise history, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Championship.

It was the Bengals’ third playoff win in three weeks after winning just two games in the entire 2019 season, marking one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL history.

Now, the Bengals have released the mic’d up edition of the AFC Championship, which gives us an incredible look at one of the best days Bengaldom has ever experienced.

Enjoy! And be prepared to watch it dozens of times over the next week if you haven’t already.

"We did it." We know you'll enjoy our AFC Championship Game edition of Mic'd Up. ⤵#SuperBowl - 2/13 on NBC pic.twitter.com/Kp2amxtVKT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2022

