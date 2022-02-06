Andrew Whitworth was rooting for the Bengals to make the Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to go against a familiar face when they take the field for Super Bowl 56 next Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth was a Bengal from 2006-16 and holds a special place in the hearts of Bengals’ fans.

In an interview with ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Whitworth said he couldn’t keep his eyes off the video board leading up to the Rams’ NFC Title game as the Bengals were closing in on an AFC Championship and Super Bowl berth.

“I was so amped for the [NFC Championship] game [Sunday] but then also at the same time I hardly couldn’t stop looking at the screen because I knew how close they were to pulling it off. What an awesome accomplishment that is.”

Likewise, Whitworth’s phone was blowing up when the Rams clinched the NFC Championship and a trip to the Super Bowl.

“I have obviously heard from a ton of people over there, and it’s really cool and really special,” Whitworth said. “Having a relationship with a lot of the staff over there still and some of the players and obviously all the relationships that we had over our time there in the city, it’s a really special place to us.”

When the two teams face off next Sunday, either Whitworth or the Cincinnati Bengals will walk away with their first ever Super Bowl win. It’s good to know one of them will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

You can check out everything Whitworth had to say here.