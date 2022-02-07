Ja’Marr Chase breaks down in tears celebrating Bengals’ AFC title win

The Cincinnati Bengals wouldn’t be Super Bowl bound if it weren’t for the play of standout rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase has already been awarded the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and the PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year awards. He went for over 200 receiving twice in the regular season, but it’s been his play in the postseason that’s helped elevate his status around the NFL.

Chase went for 116 yards against the Raiders then 109 against the Titans. While Chase totaled just 54 against the Chiefs, his presence was enough to create an opening for other elite threats.

That said, following the Bengals’ come-from-behind victory over the team many think is the best in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase broke down in tears.

Chase went for 1,455 receiving yards during the regular season.

The Bengals were criticized by national media for taking Chase fifth overall, but as we continue through the regular season, it couldn’t be more clear that drafting the superstar receiver was by far the right decision.

Cincinnati loves Chase, and I think it’s clear that Chase loves Cincinnati as well.