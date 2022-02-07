How to watch Super Bowl LVI Opening Night

Monday night begins the NFL’s coverage of Super Bowl Week.

This will be the first time the Cincinnati Bengals have played in a Super Bowl with this much media coverage. After fans have finally sent text messages about the Bengals winning playoff games, they can now stream Super Bowl Opening Night on their smart devices.

Michael Irvin and Rich Eisen will host the event, and will get the chance to interview Zac Taylor and some players from the Bengals’ AFC Championship squad.

Some of the event will take place in Los Angeles, both the site of the Super Bowl and the hometown of the Bengals’ opponents in the game. There will also be events going on at Paul Brown Stadium, since the Bengals won’t be going to Los Angeles until Tuesday.

There will also be a pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium, for which tickets sold out in three hours.

The NFL calls this “the first public appearance by Super Bowl players and coaches.”

This will be the first of several events which Bengals fans can enjoy before the Bengals suit up for their first Super Bowl in over three decades.

Super Bowl Opening Night